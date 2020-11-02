The Regional District of North Okainagan has launched a new pet licensing program though DocuPet. (RDNO photo)

The Regional District of North Okainagan has launched a new pet licensing program though DocuPet. (RDNO photo)

North Okanagan leashes up new dog licensing program

RDNO teams with Canadian company for new convenient program

Our four-legged friends, and their owners, are benefitting from a new initiative to get lost pets home safely.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has launched its new pet licensing program powered by DocuPet.

The Canadian company provides a new system that is more convenient, includes a complimentary lost pet service, and donates 20 per cent of proceeds from designer tag sales to a local animal welfare organization.

“We have made the licensing process incredibly simple and have removed differential fees for intact versus altered dogs to encourage more dog owners to license their dogs,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer.

“Another benefit of the new program is that dog licences are valid for 365 days, whereas with the previous system, licences were only valid for a calendar year, meaning if someone bought their licence in October of 2019, they would have to renew on Jan. 1, 2020. Now, they get the value of a full year before renewal.”

Licences cost $20 and must be renewed annually.

Dog owners who are used to paying more for their intact dogs will see a price reduction, while owners of altered dogs will pay the same as previous years and reap the added benefits of the new DocuPet system.

Dog licences are mandatory for all dogs older than six-months within the RDNO dog licensing area of Electoral Areas B, C, a portion of Area D, the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and Village of Lumby.

The DocuPet system offers many new benefits, including:

· Your pet’s licence will include DocuPet’s HomeSafe Lost Pet Service. Each DocuPet tag has a unique number on the back tied to your pet’s secure online profile. Should they go missing, anyone who finds them can get in touch with DocuPet’s 24/7 dispatch team that helps connect pet finders with pet guardians to make happy reunions happen;

· Designer tags that double as your official RDNO Dog Licence with more than 160 different options. Owners can personalize tags by adding their phone number and pet’s name to the back;

· DocuPet will donate 20 per cent of the proceeds from all designer tag sales to a local animal welfare organization.

“Over the past six years, we have helped thousands of lost pets get back home, but there is still the same joy in the office every time we get the news that we have another successful reunion,” said Grant Goodwin, DocuPet CEO. “We are really looking forward to helping pets in the RDNO get home safe.”

To celebrate the launch, DocuPet is offering $5 off designer tags to all residents who license their dogs before Dec. 2. Residents may use code RDNO5 at checkout to receive the discount.

Pet guardians can buy a dog licence:

· Online at rdno.docupet.com/en_CA

· By calling 1-855-249-1370 (toll-free)

· By mail

· In-person at:

  • RDNO office at 9848 Aberdeen Road, Coldstream;
  • Lumby Municipal Hall at 1775 Glencaird Street, Lumby; or,
  • Coldstream Municipal Hall at 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream.

Vet offices and pet stores no longer sell dog licences. The RDNO thanks all third-party vendors who have assisted with selling dog tags in the past.

More information is available on the RDNO’s website.

