Dan Hill and granddaughter Savannah Simpson hand out bags of food to people living on the street on Canada Day in Polson Park. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan man gives back for Canada Day

Food packages given away to those living on the streets in Vernon

With not much else going on for Canada Day, one local man thought what better way to celebrate then helping fellow citizens.

Dan Hill, from Lumby, packed up 51 bags of food (complete with juice boxes, healthy snacks and even a treat) to hand out to those living on the streets in Vernon Wednesday, July 1.

“I don’t think they get much stuff just for the hell of it, so that’s why I come to do it,” Hill said.

Joined by his 10-year-old granddaughter Savannah Simpson, Hill parked at the park and gave out the bags of food to homeless people and those who were down and out.

One homeless woman, who says she’s been camping out and struggling to overcome an addiction was grateful and spread the word to some others.

Hill actually started a company called Dirty Hoe Farms in an effort to help feed the poor. For more information you can check out his YouTube channel Dan Sigurdson.

This is the second time in as many months that Hill has been giving out goodies at Polson Park. He was there on April 20 to hand out free joints as COVID-19 stress relief.

READ MORE: 4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon’s Canada Day soundtrack

Dan Hill hands out bags of food to people living on the street on Canada Day in Polson Park. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

