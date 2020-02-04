Vernon’s Shawn Blackmore scored during Sunday’s Super Bowl, winning the BC 50/50 worth $84,884.50. (BCLC photo)

North Okanagan man scores Super Bowl 50/50

BC Lotto prize worth almost $85,000 picked up

Kansas City wasn’t the only Super Bowl winner Sunday, a Vernon man also made a touchdown win.

Shawn Blackmore is a long-time player of the BC 50/50 Super Bowl Super Jackpot, but he scored big with this year’s game.

Blackmore won $84,884.50 from the 50/50 on Sunday, Feb. 2, picking up his prize at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation head office in Kamloops this week.

The Vernon resident purchased the winning ticket at the Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue and won the 6 p.m. draw, which was the biggest jackpot of the day.

“I was on the BCLC website and noticed that someone from Vernon had won,” said Blackmore. “I didn’t check my ticket right away. I finally checked the ticket on my lotto app and I was shocked.”

The first person Blackmore told about the life-changing win was his wife: “she thought I was joking, but started to scream.”

