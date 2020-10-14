Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

North Okanagan Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Bob Davison of Vernon’s beloved orchard was pulled over by police last week, but for the life of him, he couldn’t figure out what he’d done wrong.

Davison, 87, said he was leaving a doctor’s appointment when the red-and-blue lights started flashing behind him.

“An RCMP lady pulled me over and asked for my driver’s licence,” he said. “You know what’s going through your head, ‘what have I done?’”

Turns out, he had a flat tire.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

“I didn’t know it. The car rode good, I didn’t realize it was flat,” he said. “I must have driven a few miles on it.”

A second Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer appeared, seemingly out of nowhere, Davison said, and asked him if he had BCAA.

“I said no. I did have it at one time for years but I dropped it because I never needed it.”

The officers surprised him when they offered to change his tire.

“These new fandangled cars have too many gadgets with these locking lug nuts,” he said. “I was very grateful, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Davison said too often people hear the negative side of policing.

“You hear a lot about defunding and all the mistakes that are made but they are human too and they certainly did me a good turn,” he said.

He reciprocated and offered his thanks by bringing the officers a box of delicious Davison Orchard apples.

“This shows police are more than law-keepers, they are servants,” Davison said.

RCMP media officer Const. Chris Terleski said he was told of the incident last week and it was great to hear.

“Sometimes it’s the smallest things we can do for people that make the biggest difference,” Terleski said.

READ MORE: Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

READ MORE: Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

Just Posted

Some young Scouts had a fun time paddling in a motorized canoe during the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
Plans for Santa Claus parade in Salmon Arm fall victim to pandemic

City council relegates parade to naughty list due to number of people expected to attend

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)
CSRD look to federal/provincial funding for new South Shuswap park

Grants would fund new regional district park in Eagle Bay, trail system in Blind Bay

Salmon Arm continues LED upgrades, BC Hydro seeks rate increase for LED program

Crown corporation asking for temporary, four-year rate increase

Shuswap Elections BC office open for voting

Salmon Arm location offers opportunity to vote early, drop off mail-in ballots

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Okanagan Skaha School District is asking Summerland to revisit its policy on the location of cannabis shops in the community. (File photo)
School board asks Summerland to amend cannabis store policy

Community’s 50-metre buffer from schools and parks is too small, Okanagan Skaha School Board says

Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager, gives treats and toys to some of the 11 dogs in quarantine at the shelter on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Why some BC SPCA branches currently have no animals available for adoption

When BC SPCA deals with large-scale intakes, adoptable pets get moved to make room for vulnerable ones

A render of the proposed lighthouse at Goats Peak Winery. (Contributed)
Proposed 115-foot lighthouse at West Kelowna winery turning heads

If approved, this would serve as West Kelowna’s tallest building

James Murray (File photo)
Column: Planning projects to keep busy with over winter

Great Outdoors by James Murray

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
No new COVID rules for B.C. gyms as Ontario fitness studio sees ‘very large outbreak’

SpinCo in Hamilton has seen more than 60 cases linked to an asymptomatic individual

Offices, schools, homes and more offer protection in the event of an earthquake. The Great BC ShakeOut is slated for Oct. 15, but individuals and socially distanced groups can practice earthquake drills anytime. (Black Press media file photo)
Great BC ShakeOut takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

Most Read