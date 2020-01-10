North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

North Okanagan residents once again rallied during the holiday season, helping the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation not only reach, but exceed its fundraising goal for 2019.

“The annual VJH Light a Bulb campaign officially closed on Dec. 31, however with some holiday mail delays, donations were still trickling into our office this week,” said Kate McBrearty, Foundation executive director. “We are ecstatic to announce that with your support we raised over $315,000 this year! We are so grateful to each individual, family, and business that helped us surpass our goal. We truly do have such a generous community and we are incredibly thankful for your ongoing support.”

This year’s campaign focused on raising funds to purchase urgently needed equipment at VJH – items like the latest models of bladder scanners and state-of-the-art vital signs machines. While these may not be glamorous items, this is equipment that almost every patient comes in contact with at some point during their visit at the hospital.

“The impact that this annual campaign has on local healthcare is significant. It touches the hearts of innumerable local residents. It’s wonderful to see so many people coming into the Foundation office each holiday season, and to hear their stories. Some families come into the office year after year, some with their kids, a parent, a loved one, making giving part of their annual holiday tradition,” said Kevin Arbuckle, Foundation president, and 2019 Light a Bulb chairperson. “Other people donate in memory of someone, or to thank a special person on a medical team or department for their work with family members or friends. Each person has a story to share about why they donate. Clubs and employee groups get involved as well, and every donation makes a difference. It’s truly a very special time for us on the receiving end. The Foundation staff and the Board of Directors send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed this year.”

The red tree atop the hospital is no longer lit, bringing to a close the 32nd annual Light a Bulb campaign.

