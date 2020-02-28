The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)

North Okanagan prays for women of Zimbabwe

World Day of Prayer celebrated in 2,000 Canadian communities, one of 170 countries

Local citizens will join people in 170 countries to fold their hands and bow their heads Friday, March 6.

The annual World Day of Prayer Service has been written and prepared by the women of Zimbabwe, and those taking part will be praying under the theme, Rise, Take Your Mat and Walk (John 5:2-9).

“The women of Zimbabwe are taking Jesus’ encounter to be a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation,” said Debbie Breitkreutz, coordinator for Vernon’s Christian prayer service at Peace Lutheran Church. “The action verbs suggest that we should not be afraid to act on the word of God. God is offering us the steps for personal and social transformation. This is the time for change!”

An organizing committee of women from eight local churches have come together for the Vernon service: St. John’s Lutheran, St. James and Our Lady of the Valley Catholic churches, Trinity United, Knox Presbyterian, All Saints’ Anglican, Peace Lutheran and Vernon Christian Fellowship.

READ MORE: World Day of Prayer returns, celebrates 97 years

“The service is written by women for all of us,” said Breitkreutz. “When we gather for the service, everyone is asked to pray in solidarity with the people of the featured country, (Zimbabwe this year) a land filled with a complicated history and challenges. But it is also a land filled with hope and change.”

The first World Day of Prayer, sponsored by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada, (www.wicc.org) took place almost 100 years ago, in 1922. This year it will be celebrated in over 2,000 communities across Canada.

“When you think of 170 countries being involved and many of thousands of prayer services being held throughout the world, it is pretty amazing and powerful,” said Breitkreutz.

On this special day, many peoples from hugely diverse backgrounds will gather together to pray and have fellowship as people of God.

Join them on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1204 30th Ave. For further information, call Debbie at 250-545-5913.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en nation

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WorkBC celebrates patrons with chilli cook off

Just Posted

Column: Africa is a wise teacher

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Silverbacks’ Hirose named to All-Star squad

Veteran defenceman coming off an impressive 2019-2020 season.

WorkBC celebrates patrons with chilli cook off

Employees also dressed in their favourite hockey jerseys for the event

Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Chase RCMP say icy, steep, narrow road likely to blame for accident

Suspected drunk driving in Shuswap leads to discovery of rifle

Driver claims weapon for protection against cougars and bears

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots

The Superintendent of Real Estate has serious concerns that buyers may not receive their purchase

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

North Okanagan prays for women of Zimbabwe

World Day of Prayer celebrated in 2,000 Canadian communities, one of 170 countries

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Most Read