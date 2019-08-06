Operations carried out by RCMP volunteers include night patrols of the city, foot patrols of special events, speed watch and distracted driving operations, theft from vehicle crime prevention and disaster response. (File photo)

North Okanagan RCMP volunteers needed

There are 12 open positions in the Vernon RCMP volunteer program and six in Lumby’s program

The North Okanagan RCMP are looking for volunteers in Vernon and Lumby.

There are 12 open positions in the Vernon RCMP volunteer program and six in Lumby’s program.

Both are recruiting for new candidates to undergo five nights of core classroom training from Sept. 10 to 12 and continuing Sept. 17 and 18.

For 25 years, the community-based volunteer group has provided extra eyes and ears for the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP.

Operations carried out by RCMP volunteers include night patrols of the city, foot patrols of special events, speed watch and distracted driving operations, theft from vehicle crime prevention and disaster response.

Applicants must be between 19 and 79 years old and have no criminal record.

They also need to pass a security screening by the RCMP and make a two-year commitment to the program.

Those interested can contact Nikki Mulder at 250-550-7847 or email nmulder@vernon.ca as soon as possible to complete an application and confirm an interview time.

