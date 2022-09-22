North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx was set up with information on the organization during the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Vernon gas bar. Customers and members helped NOYFSS raise slightly more than $4,000 from the event. (NOYFSS photo)

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx was set up with information on the organization during the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Vernon gas bar. Customers and members helped NOYFSS raise slightly more than $4,000 from the event. (NOYFSS photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap charities Fuel Good after event

Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Fuel Good Day raises more than $11,000 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

Co-op members and customers pumped up three North Okanagan-Shuswap communities.

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC) hosted Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 20, at its three gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm. A dime from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased was donated to a local organization in each community, meaning:

• $5,151 will be donated to the Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue;

• $4,008 will be donated to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS); and

• $2,135 will be donated to the BGC Okanagan (Boys and Girls Club).

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, ARC marketing and sales manager. “Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Co-op Fuel Good Day. Once again, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Co-op Fuel Good Day was celebrated at Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

The total result from across Western Canada for 2022 will be released in early October and will be available on www.fuel.crs, along with the complete list of supported organizations.

READ MORE: The year to volunteer in Vernon

READ MORE: Food drive needs Vernon/Coldstream help to fill shelves


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsShuswapVernon

 

Organizations in the North Okanagan and Shuswap will benefit from the generosity of Armstrong Regional Cooperative members and customers following the recent Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Contributed)

Organizations in the North Okanagan and Shuswap will benefit from the generosity of Armstrong Regional Cooperative members and customers following the recent Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Contributed)

Previous story
‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena
Next story
Downtown Treat Trail, Spooktacular returning to Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council is being asked to waive city requirements to build a bike lane and add three streetlights at 1160 20th St. SE in Salmon Arm where the addition of a single family home is being proposed. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council agrees bike lane, street lights too much for homeowner to fund

Gemma and Meika Hunter and mother Amanda Toms emerge from the haunted house at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, part of the 2019 Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail. (File photo)
Downtown Treat Trail, Spooktacular returning to Salmon Arm

The popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale and Ooh-la-la purse raffle are coming up this Saturday, Sept 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena next to the Centenoka Park Mall on 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm. All profits go to the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit. (Image by Mosharrof MoHo from Pixabay)
‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx was set up with information on the organization during the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Vernon gas bar. Customers and members helped NOYFSS raise slightly more than $4,000 from the event. (NOYFSS photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap charities Fuel Good after event