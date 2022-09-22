North Okanagan-Shuswap charities Fuel Good after event

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx was set up with information on the organization during the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Vernon gas bar. Customers and members helped NOYFSS raise slightly more than $4,000 from the event. (NOYFSS photo)

Co-op members and customers pumped up three North Okanagan-Shuswap communities.

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC) hosted Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 20, at its three gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm. A dime from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased was donated to a local organization in each community, meaning:

• $5,151 will be donated to the Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue;

• $4,008 will be donated to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS); and

• $2,135 will be donated to the BGC Okanagan (Boys and Girls Club).

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, ARC marketing and sales manager. “Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Co-op Fuel Good Day. Once again, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Co-op Fuel Good Day was celebrated at Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

The total result from across Western Canada for 2022 will be released in early October and will be available on www.fuel.crs, along with the complete list of supported organizations.

