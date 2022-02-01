North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative reaches 100 years

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 with giveaways and contests for its members. (Contributed)

A century of dedication to its membership is worth celebrating.

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC) invites members to recognize all that has been achieved together over the past 100 years, and to look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead with several exciting contests and events.

ARC was founded on Feb. 4, 1922.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we’ve made, and we look forward to the next 100 years of accomplishments,” said Jeff Payne, ARC general manager. “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same, namely our values to be locally invested, community minded and offer lifetime membership benefits.”

Among the excitement planned for ARC members to recognize 100 years:

• $100 Draw – ARC members are invited to enter every week this year in our weekly draw for a $100 CO-OP gift card at any ARC gas bar (Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm), ARC Liquor location or at its head office in Armstrong;

• Anniversary Keepsake Book – This commemorative book showcases the defining moments of the ARC throughout the last 100 years. Included are pictures and stories of the people who played pivotal roles in shaping the ARC. The book will be available in spring of 2022;

• Movie Nights – The ARC plans to hold outdoor movie nights this summer inviting our members and customers to join us for a fantastic evening of family fun. Movie dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The ARC has served the Okanagan and Shuswap for 100 years with 23,000 members today and many more non-member customers.

