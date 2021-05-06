North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers shred documents in Shuswap, fight crime

To help stop crime, citizens can report crime anonymously

Interior Mobile Shredding volunteers its services for the North Okanagan/Shuswap Crimestoppers organization at a paper shredding fundraising day at the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers were in Salmon Arm on Saturday, helping people while raising funds to fight crime.

With the help of Interior Mobile Shredding, which volunteers its shredding services, residents stopped by the Mall at Piccadilly on May 1 to contribute a donation and shred their confidential documents.

It was a busy day, said volunteer Elizabeth Remington, who, along with other volunteers, worked through rain, wind and sun.

The regional Crime Stoppers group will be in Vernon on Saturday, June 5 for the Annual Shred-a-thon starting at 10 a.m. at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club parking lot, southeast corner.

Read more: Improving tip quality goal for North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers

Read more: Car looters, fake gold scams: Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking public to stay vigilant

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCrime



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.