Through its Sponsor a Salmon program, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is giving people a chance to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks. (Martin Hippmann photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap program gives people direct role in protecting salmon stocks

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre launches Sponsor a Salmon initiative

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is giving people a chance to sponsor a salmon and follow along with its development from egg to fry.

Sponsor a Salmon, a new fundraising program launched by Kingfisher, allows people to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks by supporting the resources needed to raise a salmon.

Included in the salmon sponsorship is the following:

• A personalized Salmon Steward certificate, with the opportunity to sponsor in your name or in someone else’s name.

• A personalized salmon birth certificate – you can name your baby salmon once the eggs hatch.

• Four email newsletters with up-to-date information on your growing salmon and its life cycle, salmon current events, kid-friendly puzzles/colouring pages and more.

Sponsorship of a salmon egg will help the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre’s annual salmon enhancement and conservation efforts.

Read more: Column: Reflecting on changes along the Adams River

Read more: Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

The centre raises 50,000 chinook salmon each year while offering place-based programs to teach kids the importance of salmon in the watershed ecosystems.

The non-profit, volunteer-driven Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society was established in 1991 in response to the near-extinction of salmon stocks in the Lower Shuswap River. It has since evolved from a small salmon hatchery into an ecosystem stewardship learning centre. The centre is currently seeking volunteer board members to join the team. If interested, visit the website and submit an application.

Sponsor a Salmon requires a donation of $25, $100 or $500, with 100 per cent of proceeds going towards salmon conservation efforts. Tax receipts are available.

“The sponsorship makes a wonderful Christmas gift for kids and adults alike,” reads a Nov. 17 news release from Kingfisher.

To find out more, and to sponsor a salmon today, visit www.kingfishercentre.com.

Salmon

