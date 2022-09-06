North Okanagan-Shuswap School District to close schools to honour calls to action

Sept. 30 closure to follow one of the 94 calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

School District 83 will close its schools on Sept. 30 to address one of the 94 calls to action of The Truth and Reconciliation Commission. (File photo)

School District 83 will be closing schools to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

A newsletter from the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District announced all schools in the district will be closed Sept. 30.

“This announcement addresses one of the 94 calls to action of The Truth and Reconciliation Commission which states: ‘We call upon the federal government, in collaboration with Aboriginal peoples, to establish, as a statutory holiday, a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour survivors, their families, and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process,’” stated the newsletter.

The announcement noted that SD83 usually holds Orange Shirt Day activities on Sept. 30 so the events will be moved to a different day.

The school district advises parents and guardians to watch for their school newsletter to find out when the activities will take place at their child’s school.

Read more: Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

Read more: Orange Shirt Day: Salmon Arm students connect through the land

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmShuswapTruth and Reconciliation