North Okanagan students’ art featured on Premier’s cards

Hillview Elementary students Emma Li and Mina Nadeau were awarded by the Premier’s office for winning the annual holiday card contest. (Karen Rogers photo)

A couple of local students have earned a prestigious provincial nod.

Several Hillview Elementary grade 6/7 youth submitted Christmas cards to John Horgan’s office for the Premier’s annual holiday card contest.

“Two of our Hillview students were winners,” vice principal Karen Rogers said.

Emma Li and Mina Nadeau received letters from Premier Horgan.

Li’s Parliament Buildings and Nadeau’s Snowy Forest were used on the front of Horgan’s seasonal greeting cards which he called, “a colourful and brilliant design and great representation of our holiday season.”

The two students, their families and their classmates and teachers are thrilled to have been chosen.

