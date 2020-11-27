North Okanagan students collect food for families in need

Annual event to support nine school families this year

Instead of spending their day shopping Black Friday deals, some local teens took the time to give back to those in need.

Clarence Fulton Secondary students braved the wind and cold Thursday, Nov. 27 to collect cash and cans (non-perishables) outside of the Okanagan Landing Plaza.

It’s an annual event, taking place until 4 p.m., where the youth try to fill a small school bus with donations.

This year, there are nine families at the school who are being supported. But that is down from last year’s 11.

