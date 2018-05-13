Belfast City Hall is among the stops planned for students taking part in an educational tour of the British Isles’ capital cities during spring break 2019. (WKKnight photo)

North Okanagan students to tour capital cities in 2019

Vernon and North Okanagan school district students can head to the British Isles at spring break ‘19

Students and parents can have a chance to experience the United Kingdom in 2019.

Pleasant Valley Secondary School (Armstrong) career programs coordinator Paul Britton has announced an EF Educational Tour for spring break 2019, called the Capitals of the British Isles.

“This trip is open to all Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school district students,” said Britton.

The tour will run from March 15 to March 29.

Students and accompanying parents will explore Ireland, Scotland, England and France, visiting many of Europe’s most famous landmarks, such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Trinity College, Belfast City Hall, Edinburgh Castle, Big Ben, Tower Of London, Houses of Parliament, St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and the castles of Versailles.

Britton, a longtime teacher-administrator, finds the benefits of travel for students extensive.

“Not only do they experience new places and cultures, but they also gain confidence in themselves and a new perspective on the world,” said Britton. “To see the change in attitudes and appreciation in the students who just completed a very successful trip to Italy and Greece and a cruise of the Greek Islands is well worth the cost.”

Britton has put together a handful of tours with EF, a company that’s been in business for 45 years and has offices around the world.

“Another factor in my choice is that EF guarantees the lowest price for the highest quality,” said Britton.

The cost of the trip includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, a full-time EF Director, daily breakfast and dinner, entrance fees to select attractions and guided sightseeing tours.

There will be a student/parent Meeting, Wednesday, May 23, at PVSS in the library at 6 .pm. At this meeting, Britton will discuss the benefits of taking an educational tour and the costs. You can also visit eftours.ca and type in tour number #2058274JD under “Enter a Tour Number” and click “View Tour.”

“I have, in the past, taken a few parents and do not have any problem enrolling parents as long as your child is OK with it,” said Britton. “It is an experience of a lifetime to share this trip with your son or daughter.”

For more information, contact Britton at 250-546-3114 ext 206, or e-mail pbritton@sd83.bc.ca.

