Sliding down a hill is one of the fun activities that Shuswap recreation groups want to see people doing over the Family Day Weekend. (Black Press File Photo)

Sliding down a hill is one of the fun activities that Shuswap recreation groups want to see people doing over the Family Day Weekend. (Black Press File Photo)

North-Okangan and Shuswap recreation groups host Family Day photo contest

A list of activities has been provided for Enderby, Salmon Arm and Sicamous families to complete.

Community groups in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous want to see how everyone is getting out to play on Family Day.

Salmon Arm Recreation, Enderby Recreation Services, Sicamous Recreation and PLAY Shuswap have put out a list of fun outdoor activities and is challenging people to get out and do as many as they can.

Families are asked to submit photos of them doing one of 10 activities in order to be entered into prize draws.

Read More: Manager hired for Salmon Arm ReStore’s projected opening in May

Read More: Dog control survey for rural Shuswap communities prompts petition

The activities are: Play in the snow, slide down a hill, balance on a log, walk along the water, swing into the air, skip through the forest, jump off a bench, hug a pine tree, catch a snowball and dance under the stars.

Once the fun has been had and the photos are taken, they can be submitted to playshuswap@gmail.com or posted on the PLAYShuswap Facebook page anytime between Feb. 12 and 15.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Family activities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Ice climbers scale rock wall off Vernon highway
Next story
Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Just Posted

Sliding down a hill is one of the fun activities that Shuswap recreation groups want to see people doing over the Family Day Weekend. (Black Press File Photo)
North-Okangan and Shuswap recreation groups host Family Day photo contest

A list of activities has been provided for Enderby, Salmon Arm and Sicamous families to complete.

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, flanked by his family and assistant captains, receives a drawing in commemoration of his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

Canadiens staff had no idea Justin Maas lives near Weber’s hometown when they commissioned him

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse is seeking re-election in June 2021, with two other candidates also vying for the position, Diane Jules and Lynn Kenoras (Duck Chief) (File photo)
Adams Lake First Nation election joins events postponed by COVID-19

Voting day has been moved from February to June 2021 so as not to put community members at risk

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)
Tale of road rage follows crash into fence off Highway 1 near Chase

Red Deer driver given 90-day immediate driving prohibition, breath samples exceed legal limit

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Charlie Hammerton celebrated his 101st in January

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

File photo
Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Self-isolation critical to minimizing spread of COVID-19, IH said

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

Frind Estate Winery, owned by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, has been developing 900 acres of land in Vernon, including 820 acres on the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road. (Frind Estate Winery photo)
Winery developer issued cease-work order after flooding in Vernon neighbourhood

Runoff from the Frind Estate Winery project has flooded multiple Bella Vista homes.

Most Read