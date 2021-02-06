North-Okangan and Shuswap recreation groups host Family Day photo contest

A list of activities has been provided for Enderby, Salmon Arm and Sicamous families to complete.

Sliding down a hill is one of the fun activities that Shuswap recreation groups want to see people doing over the Family Day Weekend. (Black Press File Photo)

Community groups in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous want to see how everyone is getting out to play on Family Day.

Salmon Arm Recreation, Enderby Recreation Services, Sicamous Recreation and PLAY Shuswap have put out a list of fun outdoor activities and is challenging people to get out and do as many as they can.

Families are asked to submit photos of them doing one of 10 activities in order to be entered into prize draws.

The activities are: Play in the snow, slide down a hill, balance on a log, walk along the water, swing into the air, skip through the forest, jump off a bench, hug a pine tree, catch a snowball and dance under the stars.

Once the fun has been had and the photos are taken, they can be submitted to playshuswap@gmail.com or posted on the PLAYShuswap Facebook page anytime between Feb. 12 and 15.



