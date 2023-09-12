North Shuswap Lions, Scotch Creek Market team up to support residents

The North Shuswap Lions Club, along with the Scotch Creek Market, worked to donate cleaning supplies to returning North Shuswap residents over the weekend of Sept. 8-10, 2023/ (Submitted)

The North Shuswap Lions Club teamed up with Scotch Creek Market to provide North Shuswap and Adams Lake evacuees with cleaning supplies to assist with their clean up.

Using Emergency Relief Funds from Lions Club International Foundation along with a donation from the Scotch Creek Market, over 300 cleaning supply packages were distributed over the weekend.

With more supplies arriving this week, the North Shuswap Lions will be organizing several more distribution pop-ups later this week in the North Shuswap area.

Submitted

Read more: ‘It’s complicated’: Premier committed to rebuilding fire-ravaged North Shuswap

#Salmon ArmBC LionsDonationShuswap