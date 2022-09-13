Not-so subtle sign encourages honking to celebrate Salmon Arm man’s 65th

People driving along 23rd Street NE on Tuesday were encouraged to make some noise for Gordon Biesbroek.
To celebrate the Salmon Arm resident’s 65th birthday on Sept. 13, family members set up a very large surprise on his front lawn: a sign announcing it is Biesbroek’s special day and encouraging motorized passersby to honk. Daughter Tara Lowry encouraged anyone taking a photo of the sign to share on social media to include the hashtag #beezerisageezer. Photos are being collected to create a memory book.
