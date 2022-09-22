The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck with its 104-foot ladder could be seen outside Hall 3 in downtown Salmon Arm Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, lights flashing, with the ladder moving up and down repeatedly. Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures it was just undergoing maintenance from the factory that built it. It’s in good shape, nothing alarming, no fire at Hall 3, he smiled. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Nothing alarming:’ Ladder on Salmon Arm’s new fire truck in good shape
Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures Tower 3 ladder’s repeated extensions were factory maintenance
