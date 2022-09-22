The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck with its 104-foot ladder could be seen outside Hall 3 in downtown Salmon Arm Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, lights flashing, with the ladder moving up and down repeatedly. Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures it was just undergoing maintenance from the factory that built it. It’s in good shape, nothing alarming, no fire at Hall 3, he smiled. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck with its 104-foot ladder could be seen outside Hall 3 in downtown Salmon Arm Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, lights flashing, with the ladder moving up and down repeatedly. Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures it was just undergoing maintenance from the factory that built it. It’s in good shape, nothing alarming, no fire at Hall 3, he smiled. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

‘Nothing alarming:’ Ladder on Salmon Arm’s new fire truck in good shape

Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures Tower 3 ladder’s repeated extensions were factory maintenance

Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck with its 104-foot ladder could be seen outside Hall 3 in downtown Salmon Arm Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, lights flashing, with the ladder moving up and down repeatedly. Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures it was just undergoing maintenance from the factory that built it. It’s in good shape, nothing alarming, no fire at Hall 3, he smiled. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: VIDEO: Salmon Arm firefighters hone skills, race other halls, do ‘incredible job’

Read more: Salmon Arm Fire Department to double its reach with new $1.5 million ladder truck



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armfirefighters

Previous story
Lumby man’s kidney journey moves forward
Next story
‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

Just Posted

The popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale and Ooh-la-la purse raffle are coming up this Saturday, Sept 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena next to the Centenoka Park Mall on 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm. All profits go to the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit. (Image by Mosharrof MoHo from Pixabay)
‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck with its 104-foot ladder could be seen outside Hall 3 in downtown Salmon Arm Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, lights flashing, with the ladder moving up and down repeatedly. Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures it was just undergoing maintenance from the factory that built it. It’s in good shape, nothing alarming, no fire at Hall 3, he smiled. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Nothing alarming:’ Ladder on Salmon Arm’s new fire truck in good shape

Young agrarians Lewis and Vincent Burkholder operate the Burkholder Brothers Corn Farm, while Jordan Wales and Ashley Campbell the new faces behind Pete Murray’s Corn Farm.(Contributed)
Young farmers upholding Chase’s reputation for sweet corn

Improvements to Lakeshore Road are one of 10 projects listed as short-term priorities in Salmon Arm’s 2022 Corporate Strategic Plan. (File photo)
Council approves projects plan for City of Salmon Arm’s next 10 years