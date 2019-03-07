NEW NOVEL Turbulent Skies, but Summerland writer Ron Fabick, is the story of an investigation following a fatal airplane crash. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Novel details fatal airplane crash and investigation

Turbulent Skies, by Summerland writer Ron Fabick, is first in series

A novel by a Summerland author details the story of an airplane crash and the subsequent investigation by an ex-marine turned private investigator.

Turbulent Skies is the story of Jack Coward, an ex-marine turned private investigator, as he works to find out all he can about Giti Roshtti, a bereaved widow, following a fatal airplane crash.

Jaffar Hamid Harraj, a senior member of the Islamic Hamas Movement and also a psychotic killer, is in love with Roshtti and is working to use her American citizenship to establish inroads into the United States.

The book is 538 pages in length. It is available in hardcover, paperback and as an e-book.

While Turbulent Skies in Fabick’s first novel, he is working on two more novels in the Jack Coward series.

Previous story
Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man wants to inspire autistic community with TED Talk

Brody Butts will be speaking on self advocacy for people with autism

Shuswap entrepreneurs go head to head in business competition

Launch-a-Preneur season five gets close to the main event

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Start digging, it’s going to be a snowy drive to work

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Vipers hang on to early lead to make playoff series 3-1 against Silverbacks

Defensive play, steady goaltending keeps Vernon ahead of Salmon Arm

Founder of Me Too movement speaks in Kelowna

Tarana Burke says the movement has the ability to shift society’s perception of sexual violence

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals

The students will attend nationals in Vancouver in May

Pitching sustainability: co-housing project gathers significant interest in Kelowna

The auditorium seats in The Innovation Centre were nearly full during a co-housing forum

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

Most Read