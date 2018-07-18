A man runs to move his truck after the trailer catches fire on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase in March 2017. The Observer photo earned Martha Wickett third place in the Best Spot News Photo Coverage category.

Observer, Eagle Valley News win national awards

Newspapers receive General Excellence honours, reporters earn photography, writing awards

Both the Salmon Arm Observer and the Eagle Valley News were recognized in a national newspaper competition whose winners were announced Monday.

Both newspapers earned honours in the General Excellence category at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards, as well as awards for individual reporters.

The Eagle Valley News took the top prize in its circulation category for both Best All Around Newspaper and Best Front Page, while the Observer earned second place in its category for Best Front Page.

Related: Observer scores big at newspaper awards

Observer reporter Martha Wickett was awarded second place in the Best Feature Series category for her articles exploring homelessness and the lives of homeless people in the city.

She also received a third place in the Best Spot News Photo Coverage category for her photo of a semi trailer ablaze on the highway while its driver raced to move the detached truck.

Reporter Lachlan Labere earned second place in the Best Feature Photo category for his ‘Dr. Dog on the Job’ photo which captured Moby the specially-trained service dog comforting Donna Goodwin who was undergoing cancer treatment at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hot cars in the Shuswap sun
Next story
Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee focuses on human similarities

Just Posted

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of fire

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Chase RCMP request help locating missing First Nations girl

Shayna Ignace was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 in the Shuswap

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee focuses on human similarities

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling in well ‘in paradise’

Evacuation orders and alerts issued in and near Summerland

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issues evacuation orders; Summerland issues alert

Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Observer, Eagle Valley News win national awards

Newspapers receive General Excellence honours, reporters earn photography, writing awards

On the edge of their seats

Shuswap Theatre volunteers install new chairs just in time for Theatre on the Edge

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

UPDATED: Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland hits 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Summerland now at estimated size of 80 hectares

BC Games ready to begin on Vancouver Island

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Most Read