Observer, Eagle Valley News win national awards

A man runs to move his truck after the trailer catches fire on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase in March 2017. The Observer photo earned Martha Wickett third place in the Best Spot News Photo Coverage category.

Both the Salmon Arm Observer and the Eagle Valley News were recognized in a national newspaper competition whose winners were announced Monday.

Both newspapers earned honours in the General Excellence category at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards, as well as awards for individual reporters.

The Eagle Valley News took the top prize in its circulation category for both Best All Around Newspaper and Best Front Page, while the Observer earned second place in its category for Best Front Page.

Observer reporter Martha Wickett was awarded second place in the Best Feature Series category for her articles exploring homelessness and the lives of homeless people in the city.

She also received a third place in the Best Spot News Photo Coverage category for her photo of a semi trailer ablaze on the highway while its driver raced to move the detached truck.

Reporter Lachlan Labere earned second place in the Best Feature Photo category for his ‘Dr. Dog on the Job’ photo which captured Moby the specially-trained service dog comforting Donna Goodwin who was undergoing cancer treatment at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

