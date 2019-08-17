Two bats were seen huddled together outside the Edward Jones office in downtown Salmon Arm at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Observer staff greeted in morning by pair of bats

Bats found huddled together on wall in the sun outside downtown office

Observer staff and other workers were greeted with an unusual sight Friday morning – a pair of bats huddled together in the sun on a wall outside a downtown office.

The pair was seen just outside of Edward Jones investment services at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16.

Wildlife conservation officer Micah Kneller says while the sight is not particularly rare, he does say it is uncommon.

Read more: B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Read more: Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Although Kneller is aware of the man on Vancouver Island who died from rabies introduced to him by a bat bite, he considers this “exceedingly rare.” However, Kneller does encourage those who have come in contact with a bat to get checked at a hospital or clinic.

“My advice would just be to leave them be,” Kneller said. “Usually they’ll move on if they’re not feeling comfortable there. If people have concerns about them, they can phone our RAP line number 1-877-952-7277, but I don’t think it is anything to really get excited about.”

Sure enough, the bats had moved on to another spot to nap within two hours of their first sighting.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s sister city exchange with Inashiki, Japan marks 29 years

Just Posted

Shuswap tow truck operator sees high number of collisions this summer

Drivers encouraged to “loosen up behind the wheel, smarten up and read the road”

Column: Kindness of strangers makes car crash less traumatic

The Rearview Mirror by Cameron Thomson

Observer staff greeted in morning by pair of bats

Bats found huddled together on wall in the sun outside downtown office

North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

Prime Minister’s immediate response to commissioner’s findings appreciated

Kelowna Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The 2019 rookie camp starts Aug. 19 with over 150 players

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Okanagan shooting suspect arrested with help from Emergency Response Team

A suspect from an Aug.11 shooting in Peachland was arrested Friday in West Kelowna

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny start with afternoon clouds

Your weather report for Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

Cross-country Jeep tour to drive home donations for food bank

The Jeep Okanagan club will also raise donations at its Rally Through the Valley event in September

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Most Read