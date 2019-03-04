Mount Ida Mews Recreation Therapist Barb Yule sits next to June Lewis on Feb. 28, one of more than 20 residents who enjoy the weekly discussion of current events when Yule reads the Salmon Arm Observer to them. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Observer stories spark discussion, memories for seniors

Mount Ida Mews residents keep up with community news, have fun in the process

Who knew current events could be so much fun? 

When Barb Yule reads the Salmon Arm Observer to residents at Mount Ida Mews, as she’s been doing for the past four years, witty remarks and laughter dominate the hour.

Although there are serious moments, good-natured teasing is prime.

During the police report, for instance, with less serious crimes, sometimes Yule inserts residents’ names into the stories – and they take on a life of their own, with residents adding to the tale.

But she likes to ask their opinions on all manner of topics – not always just light-hearted ones.

“It’s important for them to voice what their thoughts and feelings are.”

She also asks questions in a way to help access long-term memory. On this day, in relation to an article, she asks who used to babysit? This gets everyone involved.

Yule also thinks it’s important to stir the sense of community by reading about places the residents will know.

“A lot of it they’re familiar with – Pierre’s Point or Canoe or Blind Bay. Even if people moved here for their retirement, they are places they’ve visited.”

Although Yule has been reading the Observer to residents at Mount Ida Mews for four years, she says she’s been doing the same thing at all the facilities she’s worked at for many more.

