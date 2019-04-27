Shuswap Dirt Riders’ Colin Morrow and Jeremy Lafreniere deal with some wood waste during the group’s clean up in Silver Creek. (Photo contributed)

Off-roaders pitch in with fifth annual clean up

Shuswap Dirt Riders show their love for pristine wilderness by picking up after others

Just because they like playing in the dirt doesn’t mean the Shuswap Dirt Riders don’t like keeping the areas they play in clean.

Members of the off-road group recently held their fifth annual clean up of the Silver Creek area, during which they found lots of items discarded in ditches and ravines.

“As an off road group we find more and more garbage is being dumped in our forests,” says the Riders’ Gord Siemens. “As we are one of the user groups of these great areas we feel it is our responsibility to help ensure that our forests stay less polluted with garbage.”

The cleaning grew picked up a variety of garbage and discarded debris – wood and metal waste, old tires, etc.

“As a group we are passionate about cleanliness and will continue to contribute our time and effort to ensure the surrounding areas are kept clean,” said Siemens. “We also hope that all the locals and user groups appreciate this effort and come out and help or just not contribute to the mess.

“Most importantly, everybody has the responsibility to report all polluters. Together we can leave this perfect playground as we found it when we were young.”

Fore more information about the Shuswap Dirt Riders, visit their website at www.shuswapdirtriders.com, or catch them on facebook under shuswapoffroadriders.

Please take the time to visit our website at www.shuswapdirtriders.com or our facebook page at www.facebook.com/shuswapoffroadriders/ for more information on our local club.

 

Dan Ginn, Stew Bird and Olivia Ginn load up garbage to be hauled out of the woods and to a landfill during the Shuswap Dirt Riders fifth annual clean up in Silver Creek. (Photo contributed)

Off-roaders pitch in with fifth annual clean up

Shuswap Dirt Riders show their love for pristine wilderness by picking up after others

