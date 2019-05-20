Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

Fine arts and painting is the theme for June at the Okanagan Art Gallery in Osoyoos.

‘June in Bloom’ opens Friday June 7th at the Okanagan Art Gallery on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to gallery advertising director, Diane Carter the show will feature the full roaster of professional artists represented by the gallery which brings together artists from all mediums including oil and acrylic artists, lithography specialists, photographers and fiber artists.

“This ‘First Friday’ reception will feature wine presented by Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet with the proprietor Maria Ferreira. Learn more about their select wines and how they relate to art,’ said Carter.

For information about June Bloom Paintings and Fine Art show at the Okanagan Art Gallery, call 604 308-3995. Or you can visit their website at www.okanaganartgallery.com.

READ MORE: Only steps away: Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna

READ MORE: Sharp-eyed boater catches South Okanagan road crumbling

Previous story
Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell
Next story
Falkland ropes in final day of stampede

Just Posted

Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Smoke in coach bus reported to have been caused by overheating, driver and passengers safe

Sharp-eyed boater catches South Okanagan road crumbling

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

Woman who died at Shuswap campground remembered as loving mom

Sister raising funds to travel from Scotland to support family after tragedy

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Salmon Arm Secondary musical theatre students ready for their moment in the spotlight

The school’s production of Fame JR opens on May 30.

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

North Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Rough and tumble soccer contest in Salmon Arm ends in 4-3 score

GM Outlaws register the win in game vs Auto Quest at Blackburn Park

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Word on the street: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

The Observer asked: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?… Continue reading

Most Read