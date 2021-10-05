Okanagan breast cancer survivor marks 10 years at Ride for the Cure

Tena McKenzie leads riders around Wood Lake on the Okanagan Rail Trail Sunday, Oct. 4 for the CIBC Run for the Cure, where she adapted the event to a Ride for the Cure. (J.P. Squire photo) More than 40 riders turned out in Oyama for the Ride for the Cure Sunday. (J.P. Squire photo) Tena McKenzie leads riders around Wood Lake on the Okanagan Rail Trail Sunday, Oct. 4 for the CIBC Run for the Cure, where she adapted the event to a Ride for the Cure. (J.P. Squire photo)

Breast cancer research means Tena McKenzie can ride again.

The Pedego Oyama team member marked her 10th anniversary as a breast cancer survivor by leading cyclists around Wood Lake Sunday, Oct. 3, for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure.

“Last year, we chose to ride our E-bikes instead of run around Wood Lake and we all felt like a Motorcycle Club – so this year I am calling my team: B.O.A – Boobs of Anarchy – we will be in black biker T-shirts with pink feather boas and I will lead the pack with my breast cancer pink Pedego electric bike,” McKenzie said.

After McKenzie’s 2020 ride raised $6,000, supporters cranked it up a notch this year.

“We had 45 riders and raised @ $7,000, with money still trickling in,” McKenzie said

Partnering with the Oyama community to organize the ride, she is overwhelmed with the support of sponsors, friends and neighbours.

“What an amazing community we have.”

The ride launched with a warm-up at Gatzke Farm Market, then circled Wood Lake on Pelmewash Parkway via the Okanagan Rail Trail and returned to Gatzke Orchards for refreshments and prizes.

If you would just like to support Tena’s Team by making a donation, visit cancer.ca.

