Mamas for Mamas received $12,500 from Kelowna Hyundai's Operation 150 fundraiser. (Kelowna Hyundai/Contributed)

Okanagan car dealership raises $12k for national charity

Kelowna Hyundai’s Operation 150 benefitted Kelowna-based Mamas for Mamas this year

For the last eight years, Kot Auto Group/Kelowna Hyundai has raised funds for charities every May.

This year, Kelowna Hyundai’s Operation 150 was dedicated to Kelowna-based national charity Mamas for Mamas.

The goal of Operation 150 is to sell 150 vehicles in 30 days to raise $15,000. The dealership said its entire stock is marked down to help reach the target.

This year, the dealership only sold 125 vehicles but still raised a substantial $12,500.

In 2020, Kelowna Hyundai chose to donate to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, but employees voted and chose Mamas for Mamas this year.

“Having the employees at Kelowna Hyundai make the decision about what cause to donate to truly allows them to be part of making a difference in their community. It is our privilege to give back and we hope to inspire our team to do so, even outside of the office,” Kelowna Hyundai president John Kot said.

Mamas for Mamas has said the donation will go towards their Indigenous Support Program, which has two streams designed for children and a resource program for Indigenous mothers and families that can help them overcome poverty-related issues.

Mamas’ Indigenous Support Program helps people access affordable housing, culturally appropriate counselling, family court advocates and support with items such as clothing and shoes.

“Thank you doesn’t quite express how we feel right now, knowing we can say yes to so many more Indigenous families needing a hand up because of your support,” Mamas said in a social media post.

“So much love to the Kot Auto Group and the whole team at Kelowna Hyundai for being the change we need in this world.”

READ MORE: City of Kelowna encouraging residents to reduce water consumption

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
Salmon Arm residents invited to splash through summer as pool programs resume
Next story
VIDEO: Community offers surprise send off to Sicamous arena manager Wayne March

Just Posted

Three women — Meagan Louis, Carol Laboucan and one who asked to remain anonymous — stood at the top of the Kelowna Law Courts’ steps on June 10, condemning Curtis Sagmoen and violence against women. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 3 women protest Curtis Sagmoen during Kelowna court appearance

‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey’s Roy Sakaki presents Wayne March with some gifts for his retirement, including a crutch and an old hockey stick, during a surprise presentation outside the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Community offers surprise send off to Sicamous arena manager Wayne March

Former Sicamous Eagles general manager also managed rec centre for 13 years

The owners of a 4.16 hectare (10.3 acre) parcel in Gleneden at 821 60th St. NW would like rezone it from A2, rural holding zone to A3, small holding zone in order to subdivide it into two lots to accommodate a family member. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans underway to divide rural 10-acre Salmon Arm property into two lots

Proposal would allow mother to give Gleneden property to son

Salmon Arm Blue’s Brody Paton slides to home plate at Klahani Park on June 8, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Young Salmon Arm sluggers ready to play ball

Minor baseball association coach touches base on preparing for season, girls in baseball

This new storage facility in the 4000 block of Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm, next to USNR, is one of nine built on industrial land. City council is pondering whether to restrict the amount of its remaining industrial land that can be used for storage facilities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm council considers capping storage operations on remaining industrial land

Council favours businesses that provide jobs, one trend is need for land to support online shopping

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Cadets take part in a colour party during the Okanagan Military Tattoo, an all-around variety show with performances scheduled for July 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale now.
Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled for second straight year

Ongoing concerns around COVID-19 and large gatherings have organizers looking ahead to 2022

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Major Crimes investigate another murder near Penticton

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Police monitor protesters at a blockade in the Fairy Creek area of southwestern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, June 9. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continue to mount despite paused old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island

Number of arrests approach 200 in Fairy Creek protests as activists complain about RCMP tactics

Most Read