Okanagan College arts student Karolina Beganova (above) shows her college pride at the school’s orientation day Sept. 4. Classes at the college begin Sept. 5. Okanagan College business student Harman Dhillon (below) tests his hand-eye coordination as he catches the pencil box he won in a draw. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

It’s all about fun and bringing the students together.

That’s the motivation behind the Okanagan College Vernon campus’ orientation, or kick off, day Sept. 4.

Students swarmed the campus for a day of games, food, beer and prizes before class begins on Sept. 5.

This year, the college welcomes more than 850 new students.

