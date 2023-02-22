Okanagan College’s Taylor Hubick received a $3,000 bursary from the Canadian Blood Services. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan College’s Taylor Hubick received a $3,000 bursary from the Canadian Blood Services. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan College student recruits plasma donors to earn $3K bursary

Taylor Hubick had 23 people donor plasma in a six-month span

Donating plasma has paid off in more ways than one for an Okanagan College nursing student.

Taylor Hubick has received a $3,000 bursary from the Canadian Blood Services to go towards her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program after recruiting 23 people to donate plasma from May to October last year.

It was part of a challenge offered by Canadian Blood Services, in which post-secondary students or students heading into their post-secondary education were to get 15 people to sign-up and attend their plasma donation appointments in a given timeframe. Hubick’s 23 people is what helped her receive the bursary.

“Taylor can be proud of her dedication to Canada’s Lifeline,” said Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services local business development manager. “She is an absolute inspiration to others in her community. We hope others take her lead to make all the difference by booking an appointment to donate plasma.”

Hubick originally got involved in donating plasma by a friend on Vancouver Island but wasn’t going to take part in the challenge. That was until her friend backed out of it.

“She pulled out of the challenge because she was going travelling, and that’s when I realized I should do the challenge. It worked out to my benefit,” said Hubick. “I started using word of mouth, and I basically annoyed every single one of my friends and family members.”

On top of being a nursing student, Hubick completed a Therapy Assistant Diploma program out of high school and is also a rehabilitation assistant at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH). At the hospital was also where she learned how critical vital blood and plasma donations are. After years of working beside nurses at KGH, she decided to go into the BSN program to further her healthcare career.

“Where I work, I see people that need blood transfusions daily. One shift on the trauma floor shows you the need. They also use plasma donations for cancer treatments and research. Plasma donation saves lives and is so important,” Hubick explains.

For more information or how to donate, visit the Canadian Blood Services website, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

READ MORE: Documentary exposes ‘what really lies behind the trees’ in Kelowna’s backcountry

READ MORE: Kelowna woman warns dog owners after alleged poisoning at park

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Golf course expansion

Just Posted

See How They Run and Emily are among the movies set to close the Shuswap International Film Festival at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Contributed)
Movie Emily set to close Shuswap International Film Festival

Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey

The dormitory to be built at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College will sit in the northeast corner of the parcel, adjacent to the lawn bowling facility. (Google Maps image)
Student housing at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus takes step forward

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone a property at 60 10th St. SE, near the corner of 10th and Okanagan, to accommodate a daycare that could have eight or more children. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City entertains rezoning application for commercial daycare on 10th Street SE in Salmon Arm