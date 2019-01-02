Okanagan College students feed the need

A former Okanagan College student is making a tradition out of giving back to his community.
Baljit Sandhu’s Health Care Assistant class started a food drive in 2017 for the Upper Room Mission.
Even though Sandhu has since graduated, his efforts continued this year with the HCA class of 2018-19.
“I am very happy to say that we have a such great community that when we ask for help we stand together,” said Sandhu. “It’s our privilege to give back to our community any way we can.”
