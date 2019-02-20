Okanagan College to launch Indigenous-knowledge infused professional cook training

Okanagan College is turning to Indigenous knowledge keepers, chefs and foragers to help incorporate traditional knowledge and practices into an intake of its professional cook training program this spring – and any interested future chefs can step into the College’s kitchen this week to learn more and have their questions answered.

The Culinary and Pastry Arts department will host an info session about the pilot program on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. in Infusions Restaurant. Attendees will have a chance to hear from OC’s Culinary Manager Chef Vincent Stufano and staff from the College’s Aboriginal Services department about what they can expect in the program. Advance registration is not necessary.

Related: Okanagan College achieves second LEED Platinum award

Related: Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

“We’re taking the industry-proven professional cook training that we are known for at OC and building on it in a way we feel will be very meaningful and valuable for students, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous,” said Stufano. “Our chef instructors are excited and proud to be working with some chefs and knowledge keepers to infuse Indigenous culinary techniques and ingredients into the curriculum in this way. We think it’s going to make for a very rewarding experience for students.”

The program is planned to take place over 50 weeks in length. Students will train in the College’s teaching kitchens and labs at the Kelowna campus.

The pilot program – a first for OC’s Culinary Arts Certificate program – is a partnership between the College, the Industry Training Authority BC and Okanagan Training and Development Council.

“Programs and collaborations like these are needed as they help bring Indigenous foods to the forefront. That, in turn, fosters understanding and respect, while showcasing the health benefits of Indigenous foods, and incorporating elements of history and important topics like food security,” said Andrew George, an Apprenticeship Advisor with the ITA and a Red Seal Chef.

“The addition of Indigenous content into this program builds on one of the College’s Key Directions, which is working with and learning from the Indigenous Community,” said Anthony Isaac, Aboriginal Services Manager for OC. “It’s also part of an even bigger, ongoing conversation and effort as the College continues to make strides to toward Indigenization. It’s about looking at how Indigenous knowledge can be interwoven into every aspect of what we do and how we serve students.”

More information about the College’s Culinary and Pastry Arts programs are available at okanagan.bc.ca/fwt.

Related: Okanagan College’s finance curriculum receives international recognition

Related: Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.