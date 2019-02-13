William Gillett, Dean of Okanagan School of Business and Paul Smith, CEO of CFA Institute. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan College’s finance curriculum receives international recognition

Okanagan College is one of 31 institutions in Canada that are affiliates of the CFA Institute.

Okanagan College’s Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree program has received “high marks” from the international organization overseeing the investment management profession.

The CFA Society Okanagan hosted a special reception event at Manteo Resort recently, where CFA Institute’s CEO Paul Smith recognized the College’s School of Business for its finance specialty programming.

“Okanagan College’s Business program has a long history of producing investment management leaders in the region, many of whom have gone on to achieve their CFA designation. University affiliate status is a strong signal to students and employers of the quality of the curriculum,” said Smith. “We welcome Okanagan College as the newest university affiliate, which is our third in British Columbia.”

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential is recognized internationally as the standard of certification for investment professionals, and the institute has more than 158,000 members worldwide who promote the highest standards of education, ethics, and professional excellence in the investment profession.

Okanagan College is one of 31 institutions in Canada that are affiliates of the CFA Institute. In addition to added prestige for the School of Business, the new affiliation also brings another benefit for students: scholarships.

Starting this year, up to nine scholarships will be provided to College students who pursue the CFA exams as part of the affiliation, to be administered by the Okanagan School of Business.

“Demonstrating knowledge and skills to prospective employers is valuable for new graduates, and the CFA designation can give those pursuing careers in the financial management industry an edge,” said William Gillett, Dean of the Okanagan School of Business. “With Okanagan College now part of the CFA affiliate program, our finance students are getting a head-start in the investment management profession.”

