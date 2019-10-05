Okanagan Community School shares marvel of mentorships

Young girl starts new chapter in life with help with new book

Camryn Mackiewich started writing her book, Phoenix Rising, when she was nine-years-old. She was still working on it when she turned 14 earlier this year. The book had evolved over those five years, but now she and it felt stuck.

“In order to move forward with the book, I needed help,” said Mackiewich.

Enter the marvel of mentorship, and one of the reasons Mackiewich likes being a part of the Vernon Community School. She explains: “VCS offers unique experiences that school doesn’t usually offer, like getting help editing my book.”

READ MORE: A community of learners and teachers

Mackiewich went to Murray Sasges—one of the founding teachers of VCS and a 2018 winner of the Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education—for assistance in finding a mentor. Sasges called Janice Love, who had already been a mentor in editing for recent VCS graduate, Cole MacKay. Love, a professional freelance editor, was available and happy to help Mackiewich get her book unstuck.

“Camryn is a delight to work with,” says Love. “She’s keen to learn how to improve her writing, communicates promptly, and is patient when there are delays. And we’ve figured out she’s actually written two books, not just one! Mentoring is fun and really satisfying.”

When asked what she’s learned about editing and writing from the mentorship so far, Mackiewich talks about how the editing’s focus on the reader’s point of view reveals what is working well and what is unclear or confusing, and that “you don’t just go over your book once, but many, many times.”

She’s learned that using fewer words can sometimes add more meaning, that the rules she gets to make up as the writer have to be followed, and that it’s helpful to have even more background for her story than what she will use. Also, that taking breaks from writing helps her see her story with new eyes when she returns to it.

Mentorships are an important part of the learning that happens at VCS, and have included everything from singing to sewing, film making, video editing, car mechanics, engineering.

It’s writing though that has captured Mackiewich.

“I’m not getting away from this,” she says, smiling.

READ MORE: B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan meter money feeds family support

Just Posted

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

Sicamous fundraiser for family who lost home in suspicious blaze

Samara Palmer lost her home in a suspicious fire at the end of August

South Shuswap residents object to borrowing for community park

Opposition means CSRD board must decide whether to hold referendum on Centennial Field

Overturned semi blocking Highway 97A in Mara

Emergency crews on scene, assessment in progress

Column: Salmon Arm and Duncan, small towns with brand similarities

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

North Okanagan meter money feeds family support

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society benefits from Kindness Meters

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

Impaired driving investigation finds Okanagan woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

Letter: Canada’s cannabis sales on uneven playing field

Writer looks at sales on and off First Nations reserves

Most Read