Okanagan family asks for support as local musician begins battle with cancer

Wesley Kormos, also known as Wes Please, is currently in Vancouver for treatment

Wesley Kormos, left, is a Kelowna musician and DJ currently undergoing chemotherapy in Vancouver. (Wes Kormos - Facebook)

A Kelowna musician is currently fighting for his life.

Wesley Kormos’s family is reaching out for support, launching a fundraiser for him as he undergoes chemotherapy cancer treatment in Vancouver.

Professionally known as Wes Please, Kormos was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, on Jan. 4, 2021.

“I won’t go into details about the symptoms, but what I thought was fatigue and exhaustion from work quickly turned out to be much more serious,” he wrote on the fundraising page.

“The next 12 months will be dedicated to removing cancer from my body and recovering from chemotherapy and treatments.”

Kormos said that every day for the next month, he will be undergoing heavy chemotherapy and once the cancer cells have been eliminated, he will spend the next six to 12 months receiving several treatments weekly.”

Despite the long road ahead, the musician is staying positive. He says the support of his family and friends is what is going to him through, “this challenge of a lifetime.”

“I am young, healthy, positive and full of willpower.”

“This past year has already been one of the most challenging times of our lives. My love and support go out to you as well. Anything you could spare would go a really long way.”

Wesley’s father, Kerry, will be in Vancouver to look after him as he recovers. As such, the Kormos family is asking for financial support from the community as the two men will be out of work for the next year.

Currently, nearly $17,000 has been raised for Wesley’s medical bills. If you wish to donate, visit his GoFundMe page.

