(Black Press Media file)

(Black Press Media file)

Okanagan financial literacy group launches program to help low-income residents

Launch Okanagan is looking for 100 new donors to help with the program

An Okanagan literacy group has kicked off a fundraising campaign aimed at helping low-income individuals in the community.

Launch Okanagan introduced the Launch a Life campaign, a financial education program that will teach participants how to effectively manage personal finances while providing them with the chance to save money for a goal.

The group is now looking for 100 donors to help them launch a life within the community.

“I helped to start the Matched Savings Program over 10 years ago to not only equip lower-income individuals in our community with vital financial management skills, but also give them opportunities to reach their personal goals through incentivized savings,” Launch Okanagan co-founder Michael Wendland said.

During the program, participants receive monthly financial training sessions over 12 months, where they save $25 to $50 a month to be able to buy an approved asset. When participants graduate from the program, Launch Okanagan matches their savings: for every dollar a participant saves, Launch will contribute $3 for a maximum of $1,800 towards continuing education, tools for a trade or even RESPs.

Wendland said demand for the program has increased recently.

“Program demand has increased substantially over the last year, so we need individual and corporate sponsors more than ever to keep launching lives and impacting the vulnerable in our community,” he said.

Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins said she’s seen the positive impact of the program and is hoping people feel encouraged to join in and help the vulnerable in the community.

“Our goal is 100 new sponsors supporting our Matched Savings Program. We know this is a big goal, but we also know this is a generous community,” she said.

“We all win when everyone has an opportunity to be successful.”

More information on Launch a Life is available here.

READ MORE: Kelowna animal rights activists arrested before protest could begin

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
City of Kelowna launches new adaptive bike program
Next story
Salmon Arm restaurant to provide free Thanksgiving dinner

Just Posted

A community-minded baker created all these pumpkin tarts for a free Thanksgiving dinner being provided by Hanoi 36 restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. to people in need or people who don’t have time to cook. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm restaurant to provide free Thanksgiving dinner

Phone scams come in all shapes and sizes, but one recent one reported in Salmon Arm warns the person who answers the phone that someone has been using their Visa card. (Pixabay photo)
Don’t press 1 or 2 to this credit card scam reported in Salmon Arm and beyond

A fan watches a plane at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm during the 2018 Airport Appreciation Day. (File photo)
Plans underway in hopes Salmon Arm’s 2022 Airport Appreciation Day will fly

From left to right: Chalaem Junmusi, Samara Palmer, and Haley Palmer. The three restaurateurs run Aroy Maak Thai Cuisine, a new restaurant at the Parkland Shopping Centre in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘Aroy Maak means very tasty’: 3 Sicamous women combine talents and open Thai restaurant