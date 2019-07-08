Volunteers with the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project on their first cherry pick of the season. The group is looking for more volunteers to help provide fresh fruit to local charities. (Submitted photo)

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit to Okanagan charities

It’s not a matter of food scarcity as it is getting hands out to pick fruit to deliver it to those in need according to the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project.

“Help alleviate food scarcity in the South Okanagan. We don’t have a food shortage issue in this area, just a distribution challenge,” said Deb Thorneycroft, South Okanagan co-ordinator of the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project. “Help us get the food to those who need it the most.”

READ MORE: Possible worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

The Okanagan Fruit Tree Project is in need of volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit that will be donated to local charities. In return, volunteers will also be able to keep some of the fruit they pick for themselves.

READ MORE: Federal funding will support tree fruit industry

“You will be building community, meeting new people and helping the environment,” said Thorneycroft.

To sign up email info@fruittreeproject.com, advising if you want to volunteer in the central or south Okanagan and how you would like to help. Registering puts you on an email list about upcoming picks, which typically last two hours. Emails will be sent to volunteers who can then respond to about the ones they are interested in and the co-ordinator will then send you the address, time and date.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Our history in pictures: Beer run

Just Posted

Pickup truck collides with residence in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Semi driver ticketed following Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Pickup truck rear-ended as driver attempts to turn off highway in Tappen

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Malakwa restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

Victim reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in a white rental van at a gas station

Efforts to grow medical services in Sicamous ongoing

New doctor a step in the right direction, more services needed says wellness comitee member

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

Time is running out to nominate the best in North Okanagan businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Most Read