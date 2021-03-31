Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

Writing, drawing, inking and colouring a comic book isn’t just a one-person job, which is why an Okanagan-based group is offering fellow comic book artists and writers the support they need.

Before the group was called Upstart Comics, it was called Okanagan Comic Creators. Founded by comic writer Ed Brisson. The group’s purpose was to provide Okanagan comic book writers and artists with a space to talk about their love for comics and exercise their creativity.

Leland Bjerg was part of the group when it was still known by its former name, and he said members would get together to talk about the comics they love and to have “comics jams.”

“Comics jams is where you make up a comic on the spot,” he said.

“About three years ago, I started making comics, and when I joined the group, I really wanted to have workshops. I wanted people who care about comics to look at my work and give me honest critiques.

“As anybody making anything knows, you show it to your friends, you show it to your family, and they go ‘that’s cool,’ and they’re not going to tear apart like you need to be torn apart when you’re learning.”

Bjerg started organizing workshops, and slowly, the group began to meet more frequently. Now, they’re eying expansion.

“Since the pandemic started, we realized that we don’t need to just be Okanagan-based. We can open up and expand to include people from all over the place,” said Tylore King, a member of the group.

“The group has evolved, and we’ve turned into this hodge-podge of different creators, and we all have very different tastes and styles with the comics we create, but lots of different perspectives make lots of good feedback.”

Since many of them can’t meet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers started a Discord channel where members can share what they’re working on and get the feedback they need.

The group’s members are at different stages in their art and comic journey, but all of them have one goal in mind: to work in the comics industry.

Nathan Nelson has been with the group since it first started, and he currently self-publishes his comics. He said Upstart is important to keep his own creativity fresh and push his art to be better.

“I started out drawing in a room by myself. Now, I have people I work with, people I can get advice from, people who I can share skills and resources with,” he said.

Currently, members of the group are getting ready to participate in a competition where they’ll have a week to come up with, write, draw and colour a four- to eight-page comic based on a prompt. The winning groups will be included in an anthology, which can give artists exposure.

For more information on Upstart Comics, visit their website.

READ: ‘It’s silly:’ Director of Bigfoot movie thanks Alberta energy ce3ntre for controversy

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Sickle mower

Just Posted

The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society plans to take education on the road

A CSRD grant is helping construct a trailer which the salmon society will use for touring schools

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

With the latest order from the provincial health officer preventing in-house dining at B.C. restaurants for three weeks, Shuswap Pie Company’s Tovah Shantz, working on a pie crust, is keen to get her restaurant’s sidewalk patio open soon. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
New COVID-19 rules prompt Salmon Arm restaurateurs to push for early patio season

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of six helped to rescue three men, two Kelowna residents and one from the Sicamous area who, after spending the night in a ravine between the Owlhead and Blue Lake cabins, were airlifted to safety on Monday, March 29, 2021. (File photo)
Two Kelowna sledders among party rescued after night on mountains near Sicamous

Call made to search and rescue after one of the men didn’t show up for work

Shoppers Drug Mart’s parent company issued a March 25 statement explaining one of the local store’s employees tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last day at work was March 16. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shoppers Drug Mart notifies public of COVID case at Salmon Arm store

The employee’s last day worked was March 16.

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Demolish begins on decrepit Penticton motel units

The city will be turning the property into a roundabout to reduce traffic

Most Read