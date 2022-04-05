Okanagan Human Society launches biggest fundraiser of the year

Raffle to Rescue Animals will go to help neglected and abadonded pets in need

Brucie is available for adoption she is a female approximately seven-years-old. (OHS)

Last year the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) rescued, rehabilitated and fostered more than 1,300 animals.

And, 2022 looks to be just as busy, as the charity has responded to three times as many calls this year as last year and served as many animals since the start of January as it served halfway through last year.

Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors says the charity serves the Okanagan and Shuswap and receives referrals from other organizations as well as shelters for help.

“We have been incredibly busy so far this year,” said Runnalls. “We are fielding calls and reports daily for cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies in need in the community.”

With the increased need for service by the OHS, the non-profit is looking to the community for support as it receives no funding from the government. This is why OHS is launching its annual Raffle to Rescue Animals to raise much-needed funds to help the animals.

“We are proud to do our best to keep families together. We realize how important pets are to people and how important people are to pets,” explained Runnalls. “We are here to assist in the process and fulfill our mandate of being a part of the solution to pet overpopulation.”

OHS responds to calls of lost and abandoned animals that may require emergency medical treatment or basic medical care. The charity also hosts a low-income spay and neuter program and a medical emergency fund accessible to the public by qualification. The raffle will help to assist OHS with its programs.

“Our Raffle to Rescue Animals is one of our largest fundraisers with all funds staying local to help local animals,” said Runnalls.

To find out more about prizes, and how to help and purchase raffle tickets, go to https://trellis.org/ohs-raffle-to-rescue-animals or check out their website.

