Okanagan kids light up Christmas amid COVID-19

A solar star erected in Lake Country by three boys is a beacon of hope for all. (Carrie Gilmour photo)
A solar star erected in Lake Country by three boys is a beacon of hope for all. (Carrie Gilmour photo)
NIne-year-olds Jake and Weston carry a ladder and supplies up the hill to install the star. (Contributed)
Mitchell makes the trek up the hill carrying a heavy load with the supplies to install the star. (Contributed)
Three Lake Country boys installed a solar star above the Lakes neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Three Lake Country boys installed a solar star above the Lakes neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Mitchell wires up a battery and solarpanel to light up the star he and two other young Lake Country men installed above the Lakes neighbourhood. (Contributed)

Wanting to create smiles during the holiday season, and give people something to talk about other than COVID-19, some Lake Country kids have literally lit up their community.

Brothers Mitchell, 11, and Jake, nine, were chatting with their dad one evening about what they could do to spread some season joy. They decided a star on the mountain was a perfect fit.

“There just hasn’t been anything good lately so the star is a way to make good things happen,” Mitch said.

So with the help of Jake’s best bud Weston, also nine, the boys spent two weeks gathering equipment needed to make the star shine, including a timer, car battery, panel, wood, lights and more.

Loaded with supplies, the boys hauled the parts, including a ladder, up the hillside at the Lakes neighbourhood and set to work installing the star.

And the community loves it.

“It shines so beautifully as a beacon of hope for everyone during this time,” Lake Country resident Carrie Gilmour said.

It’s even caught the attention of the District of Lake Country.

“Despite the COVID-19 fatigue that everyone is experiencing, have you noticed some of the positive initiatives that some in the community have taken on themselves to boost the spirits of others and help out where they can?” the District said.

The boys are pleased to see their efforts to spread smiles is working.

“This has truly been such a great experience for the boy! They have been amazed how the star has touched so many people bringing smiles and they are overwhelmed with the comments they have received on social media,” mom Kerri said.

“The boys love being an active part of the community and this has just reminded them how special our community is.”

