Okanagan Lake virtual boat tours launched

The Okanagan Quality Life Society which usually gives tours of Okanagan Lake to seniors and shut-ins on its boat Heaven Can Wait has created a virtual tour video in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the tours in 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Okanagan Quality Life Society couldn’t bring its clients to its Heaven Can Wait tour boat on Okanagan Lake in 2020.

Now, the society is able to bring the lake tour to the clients and everyone else.

Every year – when there’s no pandemic, that is – the society operates its boat Heaven Can Wait and gives special needs clients tours of Okanagan Lake on the pontoon boat.

“We have been very disappointed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season, we could not host our clients,” wrote Dale Dunlop from the society. “We enjoy hosting the tours as much as our guests enjoy joining us, and we’ve missed them.”

During the summer, the society decided to make it its mission to bring the tour to the clients. Members made a virtual tour of the lake, adding some information about the landmarks seen during the outings.

“We spent much time filming our tour, gathering information for the film and editing it into a great movie,” said Dunlop.

You can visit the society’s website at www.oqlf.org and look for the link Take Virtual Tour With Us, which will take you to the movie.

There are also links to other YouTube videos that share interesting, historical information about some of the Okanagan landmarks seen on the tour.

The society hopes to be back with real tours of Okanagan Lake in 2021.

