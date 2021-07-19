Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

Thirteen non-profits in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan received grants from Interior Savings. (Interior Savings/Contributed)

Several non-profits throughout the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan are receiving much-needed grants from Interior Savings.

Thirteen non-profits will be sharing $120,000 in grants from the credit union’s Community Investment Fund. The money comes at a time that has seen increased demand in services, as well as changes to how non-profits have been operating due to the pandemic.

“We’re inspired by the tenacity and fortitude that non-profit organizations have shown in the face of very difficult circumstances,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said.

“The projects funded are a testament of their resilience and commitment to the betterment of our communities.”

The Okanagan grant recipients include:

The Bridge Youth and Family Services

CMHA Vernon & District

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

Childhood Connections

Community Recreational Initiative Society (CRIS)

Desert Valley Hospice Society

Elevation Outdoors

Freedom’s Door

KCR Community Resources

Interior Savings first established the Community Investment Fund in 2007 and has since provided over $1.8 million in seed money, helping to launch or expand 154 community programs.

“Eligible projects are sustainable, have a far-reaching, positive impact on the community and demonstrate alignment with one or more of Interior Savings’ impact objectives,” the credit union said.

