Okanagan organization helps provide water for all in Nepal

Join Suresh Shrestha and Govinda Ghimire to hear how Tamakoshi Sewa Samiti (TSS) built 4,000 latrines and water systems in rural communities throughout the district of Ramechhap, Nepal, since 2016. This achievement led to Ramechhap being declared an Open Defecation Free Zone!

Shrestha and Ghimire will be speaking at the Okanagan Science Centre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Admission is free and open to all ages. It is an excellent cultural exchange opportunity for families. There will be lots of time for questions and interactions. The speakers, Shrestha (TSS Project Officer) and Ghimire (TSS President), are experienced in presenting to all age groups.

This free event is hosted by World Neighbours Canada Society and Tamakoshi Sewa Samiti with financial support from the Government of Canada and location sponsorship by the Okanagan Science Centre. World Neighbours Canada Society is a non-profit organization from the Okanagan that provides support to international community development initiatives in Nepal, Burkina Faso, and Honduras. With no paid staff, the organization is run by volunteers and 100 per cent of donations are sent to partner grassroots organizations within each country.

