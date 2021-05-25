Okanagan outreach service in need of men’s clothes to distribute

HOPE Outreach said men’s clothes are not donated very often

It’s that time again when the itch to clear out our homes and closets hits and we gear up for some spring cleaning.

As we get rid of our old things, HOPE Outreach is asking residents that we do that for a cause.

The non-profit is partnering with UBC Okanagan nursing students for a men’s clothing drive. Executive director Angie Lohr said they reached out to other community organizations and have heard how the same thing over and over: they are in desperate need of men’s clothing.

“Not too often are men’s clothing donated,” Lohr said.

“The community is really coming together, but there is a huge lack of clothing for men.”

She estimates about 300 men in Kelowna alone are living in supportive housing, experiencing homelessness and staying in shelters, and need clothes which is why they decided to host a clothing drive specifically for men.

Lohr said they are asking for anything the community can give, but especially men’s pants, shirts. sweaters, hoodies, shoes, boots, runners and socks.

They are also asking for toiletries including deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and combs.

Once the clothes are collected, Lohr said they will be distributed to various shelters and community agencies in their service areas.

The clothing drive is now open and will have a final collection day in July. HOPE has a dropoff location at Evangel Church (3261 Gordon Drive) in Kelowna. For West Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops dropoffs, you can contact 250-681-2200.

