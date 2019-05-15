Okanagan parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant in Armstrong where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Wayne and Jennifer Tucker kiss their daughter Emma. The Armstrong couple, who operate Tucker’s Restaurant, are paying homage to their late daughter this month by raising money for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. (Tucker family - photo)

She was their angel, born with a rare disease, who lit up their lives for a short period of time.

Now, Armstrong’s Wayne and Jennifer Tucker, owners of Tucker’s Restaurant Ltd. in downtown Armstrong, are helping to give back in honour of their daughter, Emma.

Emma was born May 23, 2012, with an extremely rare, genetic neuro-degenerative disease called Canavan Disease. She died Dec. 19, 2016. She would have been seven years old next week.

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant, in honour of their daughter. For the entire month, the restaurant is donating $1 from the same every feature sheet item to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and the amazing support they offer children and their families (though the restaurant will be closed on May 23, Emma’s birthday).

“Canuck Place Children’s Hospice was instrumental during Emma’s life with respite care, medical needs and in consultation during Emma’s final days,” said the Tuckers. “We are forever thankful to Canuck Place for the care and compassion they showed both Emma and the family.”

As of Thursday, the Tuckers had raised nearly $1,000 and there’s still two weeks left to go. Donations can also be accepted at the restaurant, located on Okanagan Street.

You can find out more about Canuck place and the work it does for children and their families through its website at www.canuckplace.org.



