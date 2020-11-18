Financial literacy facilitator Lindsay Bayford prepares for the upcoming workshops put on by the Literacy Society. (Contributed)

Financial literacy facilitator Lindsay Bayford prepares for the upcoming workshops put on by the Literacy Society. (Contributed)

Okanagan society helps manage finances in uncertain times

November is Financial Literacy Month

November is Financial Literacy Month and the Literacy Society wants to help you navigate the financial uncertainty brought on by COVID-19. The North Okanagan society is starting with a small-group roundtable discussion on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m., to learn what the biggest concerns are.

“We recognize that current times are creating extra anxiety”, executive director Wendy Aasen said. “So we want to help people circle back to the basics and gain a greater level of confidence and control over their financial wellness.”

A series of workshops are planned and will be facilitated by Lindsay Bayford, a program coordinator with the society, who will be accompanied by various experts in the field. Budgeting, managing credit and debt, and planning for the future, are some of the topics covered.

“The roundtable will help us know where to focus our support, ” Bayford said. “Even though it is sometimes a difficult conversation to have, your input is important.”

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Email programs@literacysociety.ca to register for the Nov. 22 roundtable. More information about future workshops can be found at www.literacysociety.ca and watch the Morning Star’s Community Calendar. The workshops are supported by the Government of Canada through the Emergency Community Support Fund and Community Foundations Canada.

Finances

