Okanagan Special Oympics BC Winter Games volunteers sought

Snowshoe athletes go for gold at the 2015 Special Olympics BC Winter Games, held in Kamloops. (Submitted photo)

North Okanagan residents are invited to share in the joy and inspiration of the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games by signing up to volunteer.

With more than 800 athletes with intellectual disabilities and volunteer coaches and mission staff from across the province set to converge in Greater Vernon from Feb. 21 to 23, the 2019 SOBC Games will need more than 800 volunteers to create a high-quality experience for the participants.

“Currently, the SOBC Games volunteer count is just over halfway there, with more than 400 volunteers registered to date, so all those interested in being part of this empowering event are encouraged to sign up today,” said Megan Pollock, Special Olympics BC Communications Manager.

There is a wide range of rewarding roles available, ranging from sport and food services to transportation and security. Particularly being sought are floor hockey referees – Special Olympics floor hockey training can be provide –) as well as volunteers with medical and health-care backgrounds – such as nurses, licensed practical nurses, and care aides – who are needed for specific roles.

“Provincial Games are exciting and empowering experiences for Special Olympics athletes. For many, these Games offer their first opportunity to experience the joy of travelling and being part of a team. The dedicated competitors will be shooting for personal-best performances, and they will also be chasing the opportunity to advance to national and international levels of competition,” Pollock said.

Top performers in Greater Vernon will qualify for spots on Team BC for the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which will be the national qualifier for the 2021 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Sweden.

“Greater Vernon is already home to outstanding Special Olympics athletes, volunteers, and programs, as SOBC – Vernon runs 16 year-round sport, youth, and fitness programs, but this will be the first time that SOBC Provincial Games have been hosted here,” Pollock said.

To register, visit www.sobcgamesvernon.ca to complete the form online, or visit the 2019 SOBC Winter Games office, located at VantageOne Credit Union, 3108 33 Avenue. The entrance to the office can be accessed using the VantageOne Leasing entrance, located on 31st Street.

For more information, contact the SOBC Games office at games@specialolympics.bc.ca or call 236-426-0109.



