Seavey, an emotional support ferret, has been missing since Monday, May 13. (Contributed)

Okanagan teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Vernon local Danielle Percy is hoping someone has seen her daughter’s ferret.

Seavey is 14-year-old Sienna Percy’s emotional support animal. According to his owners, Seavey slipped outside of their house around midnight on Monday, May 13 when Danielle was letting out her dogs.

“Sienna deals with severe anxiety and she hasn’t been in school for over a year and we home-school. She got him a year ago and he is her emotional support animal, so if she’s upset or super anxious, he’s with her,” said Danielle.

“We started searching around 4 a.m. when I realized he was gone until about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and then again all day after work yesterday. So far, we’ve spent 20 hours out in the rain looking for him.”

The pair are hoping to to rally some community support in the hopes to find him as quickly as possible.

“He is friendly but won’t necessarily walk up to you, he may come to a squeaky toy,” wrote Sienna in a post on the Vernon & Area community forum page. “I really, really need him to come home [as] he plays a very important role in my life.”

The Percy’s live off of 39th Avenue between 12th and 16th Street near Silver Star Elementary School. Danielle said they believe he was last seen around 40th Avenue and Cascade Drive on Tuesday, May 14.

“He could be anywhere,” she said. “We have tried to put harnesses on him and we wanted to get him a GPS tracker but he slips out of every type of harness we’ve tried so that wasn’t a preventative option for him.”

She said that if anyone sees him, to not be afraid to pick him up because he is “very friendly and doesn’t bite.”

“Sienna is pretty upset about it and she’s just had a rough go in life the past couple of years and Seavey was really helping her out,” she said. “We’re just really hoping to find him soon.”

Anyone who has seen Seavey is asked to call 250-540-4861 or the SPCA, who have also been notified.

Related: Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Related: Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken
Next story
Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Just Posted

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Boating safety tips ahead of May long weekend

Kelowna Yacht Club encourages boat renters to get their boater examination course

One more chance to weigh in on Salmon Arm’s plastic bag ban

Bins for compostables, recycling to be delivered soon door-to-door

VIDEO: Grey skies for this May long weekend

A mix of sun, clouds and showers are in the forecast

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

LETTER: Medical cannabis treatment was ineffective

I used up the bottle with no indication of pain relief whatsoever

LETTER: Accident could happen at Summerland skatepark

One of the cement paths leads onto the road

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Most Read