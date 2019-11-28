Okanagan Water Board opens floodgates with call for grant applications

Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program open from Armstrong to Osoyoos

There’s even more funding to draw from the well for Okanagan communities with water projects.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board is now accepting applications to its Water Conservation and Quality Improvement grant program. New this year, the board recently approved a $50,000 increase in funding, bringing the total amount available to $350,000 for 2020.

“We’re very happy to enhance funding for this program,” said Sue McKortoff, OBWB chair and mayor of Osoyoos. “Anything we can do to support the quality and quantity of water in our valley will be key as our population continues to grow, and as we see the impacts of climate change in what is already a water-stressed region. Ensuring we are taking care of our water for the future is critical,” she added, noting that past WCQI-funded projects have shown great success in helping address these issues.

“From Armstrong in the north to Osoyoos in the south, this program has helped to enhance our quality of life, which depends on a clean, sufficient water supply, and healthy lakes,” McKortoff said.

This is the first increase in WCQI grant funding since the program began in 2006 and is intended to help cover inflation, recognizing that project costs have gone up. Successful applicants can receive between $3,000 and $30,000 if they meet the program criteria.

“This year our main focus is on encouraging collaborative projects that provide water benefits in large areas throughout the valley,” said James Littley, operations and grants manager. “Projects that are partnerships between different organizations and span multiple jurisdictions are more likely to receive funding.”

Full scoring criteria can be found in the Program Guide on the OBWB website. Local governments, First Nations, irrigation districts and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the grants for projects which occur within the Okanagan Basin.

Project areas that will be considered include: drought and flood preparedness, education, irrigation, groundwater studies, mapping, metering, source water protection, system improvement, water treatment studies, water management planning, water quality assessments, WaterWise landscaping, water flow monitoring, and restoration.

Since 2006, the WCQI program has provided more than $4.4 million to more than 265 projects.

This year’s application deadline is Feb. 28, 2020, 4 p.m. The complete Program Guide, detailed information about program changes, and application forms can be found at www.obwb.ca/wcqi

READ MORE: TOTA tops in responsible tourism again

READ MORE: Airplane with landing gear issues lands safely at Kelowna airport

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Just Posted

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

The non-profit society helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse in the South Okanagan

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

LETTER: Campaign supports Don Cherry, veterans with mental health issues

Purchase of pins established as a fundraising opportunity

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association wins top responsible tourism award again

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assciation wins second straight World’s Responsible Tourism Award

Most Read