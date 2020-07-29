Members of Kelowna’s United Way pose with the four participating wineries. Photo courtesy of Kelowna United Way Members of Kelowna’s United Way pose with the four participating wineries. (Kelowna United Way photos)

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion at local liquor stores saw $1 from every wine purchase going towards the program

United Way Southern Interior BC, COVID-19 relief fund received $10,000 in donations from Okanagan wineries last week, which was made possible through a three-month-long promotion at local liquor stores with $1 from every wine purchase going towards the program.

The promotion was coordinated by Frequent Pour Wine Merchants and their four community-based winery partners: Oliver Twist and River Stone Winery in the South Okanagan, and Vibrant Vines and 50th Parallel Estate Winery in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

Curtis and Sheri-Lee Krouzel, the owners of the 50th Parallel Estate Winery, contributed over half of the total funds raised through the sale of their wines.

“We love to invest in our people and that means supporting those in need in the communities in which we live, work and play too,” said Curtis Krouzel. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this collaborative initiative where there is even more impact if we work in partnership with others too.”

READ MORE: Okanagan charities receive more PPE from United Way

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Last park on Mara Lake closed by high water reopens

Just Posted

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

Last park on Mara Lake closed by high water reopens

Debris left behind by high water had to be cleared before the park could open

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion at local liquor stores saw $1 from every wine purchase going towards the program

Cosmetics line founder creates lipstick to honour grandma, help community

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to donate to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Morning Start: A summer season on Uranus lasts 42 years

Your morning start for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

Most Read