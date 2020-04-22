From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery in Oliver will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased at liquor retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants to support B.C.’s hospitality industry. (File)

Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased

An Oliver winery has announced they will be donating a portion of their proceeds to support B.C.’s hospitality sector.

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased at liquor retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants.

The The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) explained that the hospitality sector has been hit “disproportionately hard” by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said it’s heartwarming to see wineries step up to ensure their organization will be around to support those in hospitality, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Donations, the BCHF explained, have slowed significantly in recent weeks.

Oliver’s Chuch and State operations manager, Caroline Lachapelle, said everyone at the winery is “deeply concerned” by the impact that closures and changes are having on our hospitality clients and comrades.

“We felt we needed to do something to help, and supporting the BCHF was a natural choice,” she said.

Funds donated by each Church and State winery (one in the Okanagan and one on Vancouver Island) will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The BCHF also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

Those looking to purchase wine can include it in restaurant take-away orders, however Trebella and Black Label Chardonnay are not included in this offer as they are already discounted.

To learn more visit their website here.

READ MORE: Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A sanitary little library created for Peachland residents during pandemic
Next story
Shuswap Naturalist Club marks Earth Day, anniversary with tree planting

Just Posted

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Shuswap Naturalist Club marks Earth Day, anniversary with tree planting

Club members plant around 24 trees by Blackburn Park shelter

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Salmon Arm offers sand, sandbags for residents who may need to protect property

City staff report no flooding has been reported in the city yet

Askew’s to hold food drives in Salmon Arm

$1,000 donations to kick off food drives two support local foodbank providers

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Reservists sequestered at Okanagan army camp

Army seeking to build force of reliably COVID-free soldiers ready to help vulnerable populations.

Column: Ranchers, cowboys and a smallpox epidemic

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Golden Secondary School confident in COVID curriculum

According to Steve Wyer, the curriculum continues to evolve to better suit students needs

Most Read